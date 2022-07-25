Tell Us About A Nightmare Party Experience & You May Win Tix To See Horror Flick The Invitation

has partnered with Sony Pictures to celebrate the release of The Invitation, exclusively in cinemas from August 25.

We’ve all been to a nightmare party. You know the ones – you’re stuck in the corner speaking with a crypto bro while your friends are on the dance floor, the only food the host has supplied are bread sticks, and the aux cord has been commandeered by the worst person in the world who won’t stop playing The Minions soundtrack.

While this sounds like the fifth circle of hell, in the new horror flick The Invitation, ‘terrible party’ is taken to a whole ‘nother level. Played by Game Of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel, American woman Evie takes a DNA test and discovers a long-lost British cousin she never knew she had. Mysterious.

The family invite her on an all-expenses paid trip to meet the rest of the family and attend a lavish wedding in the English countryside. Ummm, yes please. While there, Evie meets the handsome friend of the family, Walter DeVille (played by Gossip Girl’s Thomas Doherty).



Of course, because it’s a horror movie, everything is not what it seems. Soon, the twisted family secrets are revealed and Evie quickly realises that she’s the intended bride at said wedding.

After witnessing some truly messed up behaviour, including the blood sacrifice of one of the maids, Evie realises she’s in for the fight of her life to escape DeVille and his co-conspirators.

Honestly, the trailer had me truly HOOKED. A rich family? Secrets coming to light? Sexy aristocratic gentlemen? Consider me locked in.

To celebrate the release of the terrifying The Invitation in cinemas from August 25, we’ve teamed up with Sony Pictures to offer 50 double in-season passes to PEDESTRIAN.TV readers. For your chance to win, tell us in 25 words or less about your most nightmarish party experience.

Good luck, my fellow horror ghouls.

