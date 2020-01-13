As the new year begins to pick up, networks are starting to share a slew of important dates and whatnot. Last week, FX went on an announcements spree, re: new seasons of Archer, Atlanta, and American Horror Story, and now HBO has finally told us the premiere date for Westworld season 3.

March 15, my dudes. Lock it in.

I confess I haven’t quite caught up on all things Westworld so to avoid spoilers, I’m just going to keep this on a very basic level. Sorry.

Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores Abernathy), Thandie Newton (Maeve Millay), Ed Harris (Man in Black), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte Hale), and Jeffrey Wright (Bernard Lowe) reprise their roles in season 3, in which Dolores and Bernard begin a new chapter… outside the park.

Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Vincent Cassel (Black Swan), Lena Waithe (Master of None), Scott Mescudi (How to Make it In America), and Marshawn Lynch have also joined the cast. Not going to lie, that is one hell of an impressive lineup.

To announce the premiere date, HBO released a teaser that has left fans with a lot of questions. It’s of a futuristic timeline that runs right through to April 17, 2039.

“SYSTEM INITIATED,” it says, “UNDISCLOSED LOCATION ‘SOLOMON’ BUILD 0.06.”

I have no idea what that means. I really need to catch up, hey?

Westworld season 3 premieres March 15, 2020.

As an aside, season 2 came out in April 2018 so I wouldn’t blame you if your Westworld knowledge is a bit foggy. But you’ve got a decent amount of time to re-binge the series before season 3 hits, which is exactly what I’ll be doing.