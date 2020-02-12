The first trailer for Wes Anderson‘s latest flick has arrived, delivering another lethal dose of stiff-collar formality and mannered performances from the director’s Instagram Close Friends roster. But this one has Timothée Chalamet in it!

The French Dispatch, which Anderson describes as a “love letter to journalists”, promises to catalogue the operations of a fake New Yorker-esque publication helmed by Arthur Howitzer Jr (Bill Murray).

Joining Muzdog on his quest for media dominance are characters played by Benecio Del Toro, Elisabeth Moss, Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, and yes, longtime collaborator Owen Wilson.

As for Timmy? Well, young mate appears as a fictitious revolutionary with big hair and an inversely proportionate moustache. It’ll do, until Dune rocks up, at least.

The French Dispatch is slated to arrive on US screens on July 24. If you can’t wait until then, consider purchasing an antique dollhouse and a medium format camera to make your own Anderson-esque art.