The finale of The Masked Singer Australia has just wrapped up and we officially have a winner. A big congratulations to the sparkling sphere Mirrorball AKA Melody Thornton from The Pussycat Dolls.

After many hard-fought weeks of belting out the hits, it came down to a battle between Snapdragon, Rooster and the eventual winner Mirrorball.

The first unmasking of the night revealed rooster as four-time Logie winner Hugh Sheridan.

We're so c-lucky to have Hugh Sheridan on The #MaskedSingerAU! You're welcome back any time 👏 pic.twitter.com/dK10cIrNpG — The Masked Singer Australia (@maskedsinger_au) August 28, 2022

Fans definitely had this one in the bag from a while back. Some very clever fans put the clues together like an Aussie Sherlock Holmes and guessed it was Hugh.

There can only be so many people from Adelaide after all!

Rooster: Hugh Sheridan



– born in Adelaide

– seven siblings

– Father a singer, sister a radio jock

– AFL Port Adl footy fan

– moonlights caberet

– brother in Nepal earthquake

– hosted "I will survive" outback reality show

– controversy with Hedgwig#MaskedSingerAU — Jorjah McLeod (@jorjah_mac) August 21, 2022

Hugh got into Rooster's character so much – he even built a nest for it. My boss said she would go in to chat with him, and he was sitting quietly like he was hatching eggs. So epic. #MaskedSingerAU — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) August 28, 2022

Sheridan is best known for somehow being in most popular Aussie drama shows for the past couple of decades.

He even released his own album in 2009 called ‘Speak Love’. The more you know!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Masked Singer Australia (@themaskedsingerau)

The next person to be unmasked was none other than singer Sheldon Riley.

Riley is best known for his appearances on multiple TV singing competitions and more recently, repping the Australian flag all the way to the finals of Eurovision 2022.

Go you good thing!

It was non-stop gooseys from start to finish with Snapdragon. Thank you, Sheldon Riley 🙏 #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/7tuZJJ91VY — The Masked Singer Australia (@maskedsinger_au) August 28, 2022

Snapdragon definitely tugged at my heart strings the entire way through the season and now I have someone to blame (in a good way).

This one was also guessed by fans and seconded by So Dramatic! so we’d be lying if we said we were truly shocked by this result.

Last but not least, the final unmasking of the night and the winner of this year’s season of The Masked Singer was Melody Thornton.

Talk about a flawless Grand Finale worthy performance from Mirrorball 🤩 #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/n0EQxbMb4K — The Masked Singer Australia (@maskedsinger_au) August 28, 2022

Yet again, many fan theories were proven correct. Such a clever bunch, you all are!

Mirrorball is @MelodyThornton from pussycat dolls



– she starred in Be Cool with Uma and Travolta

– Mexican flag (her mum is Mexican-American)

– “turns to ashes” referencing her single “Phoenix Rising”#MaskedSingerAU — Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) August 7, 2022

With that final unmasking, we’re calling a wrap on the season 4 finale of The Masked Singer Australia.

We’ll see you all next season when a new, elaborately dressed winner is crowned!