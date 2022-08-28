The finale of The Masked Singer Australia has just wrapped up and we officially have a winner. A big congratulations to the sparkling sphere Mirrorball AKA Melody Thornton from The Pussycat Dolls.

After many hard-fought weeks of belting out the hits, it came down to a battle between Snapdragon, Rooster and the eventual winner Mirrorball.

The first unmasking of the night revealed rooster as four-time Logie winner Hugh Sheridan.

Fans definitely had this one in the bag from a while back. Some very clever fans put the clues together like an Aussie Sherlock Holmes and guessed it was Hugh.

There can only be so many people from Adelaide after all!

Sheridan is best known for somehow being in most popular Aussie drama shows for the past couple of decades.

He even released his own album in 2009 called ‘Speak Love’. The more you know!

The next person to be unmasked was none other than singer Sheldon Riley.

Riley is best known for his appearances on multiple TV singing competitions and more recently, repping the Australian flag all the way to the finals of Eurovision 2022.

Go you good thing!

Snapdragon definitely tugged at my heart strings the entire way through the season and now I have someone to blame (in a good way).

This one was also guessed by fans and seconded by So Dramatic! so we’d be lying if we said we were truly shocked by this result.

Last but not least, the final unmasking of the night and the winner of this year’s season of The Masked Singer was Melody Thornton.

Yet again, many fan theories were proven correct. Such a clever bunch, you all are!

With that final unmasking, we’re calling a wrap on the season 4 finale of The Masked Singer Australia.

We’ll see you all next season when a new, elaborately dressed winner is crowned!

