For the majority of Taylor Swift’s career, she’s been a blank canvas on which audiences could paint their own assumptions. The first trailer for Miss Americana, the Netflix documentary covering her life and career thus far, works to undo some of those misconceptions: the young country star was never just an asset to label executives, and the pop juggernaut she became isn’t just a feud-mongering machine.

Instead, under the eye of director Lana Wilson, the trailer allows Swift to express herself in her own words (well, the words that don’t fit in her songwriting, that is).

“Nobody physically saw me for a year,” Swift said of the aftermath of her conflict with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. “And that is what I thought they wanted.”

Smash cut to her forays into political messaging, the songwriting process behind new album Lover, and embracing her position as a star in control of her work. “It woke me up from constantly feeling like I was fighting for people’s respect… and it feels fucking awesome,” she said.

The flick premieres on Netflix January 31. Check the trailer out below: