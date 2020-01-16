In welcome news for Swifties everywhere, the Taylor Swift documentary Miss Americana will hit Netflix at the end of the month – January 31, to be exact.

I don’t know about you lot, but I found out about the doco’s existence when Taylor came for Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun last November. At the time, Taylor claimed “Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my old music or performance footage for this” documentary. But I guess they came to some sort of… agreement because the documentary’s a go.

Anywho, the official Netflix synopsis reads as such: “Miss Americana is a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”

Get the bloody popcorn.

The documentary is directed by Lana Wilson who has The Departure and After Tiller to her name. It follows a big year for Taylor who, in 2019, released her album Lover and was named artist of the decade at the American Music Awards (to name two things).

In the meantime, you could always flick on Taylor’s Reputation stadium tour on Netflix. If you’ve yet to watch it, it’s pretty much a two-hour concert. I mean, it’s probably not as great as an actual Taylor Swift concert but it’s still bloody solid content.

In related Netflix news, the final episodes of BoJack Horseman come out on the same day (Jan 31) on the streaming giant. Netflix released the trailer this morning, which you can learn more about below if you relish in being miserable.

READ MORE 'Cats' Is A Horror Movie

I completely forgot she was in Cats, my God.