What would you do after pumping out the most critically-disdained Star Wars movie since the prequels? Court one of the hottest directors going around for a potential follow-up, obviously.

Variety reports Disney have entered preliminary discussions with Taika Waititi regarding a new Star Wars movie, coming hot off his direction of The Mandalorian‘s season one finale.

The publication states there’s no deal in place, and it’s not entirely clear what role Waititi would play in the production, but talks are nevertheless underway.

Waititi, whose latest film Jojo Rabbit racked up six Oscar nominations, has addressed the conversation himself:

Tellingly, fellow director Edgar Wright shot back with this:

That's an odd photo of Han and Leia. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 17, 2020

If you’re thinking you’ve been hearing a lot from Waititi lately, that’s because you have. In addition to Jojo Rabbit and his Mandalorian stint, he’s also signed up for the following in the not-too-distant future:

Bit going on!

Disney has indicated there’s plenty of Star Wars movies to go around, though. Although the original Skywalker is now done and dusted, a new Star Wars flick is slated to release on December 16, 2022, which isn’t as far away as you’d hope. Other flicks have been planned for 2024 and 2026.

Then there’s the stack of Stars Wars projects which were originally tied to Game Of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, until they stepped back from the whole deal.

With so much Star Wars to go around, it would probably be more unlikely Waititi didn’t get a look-in.