If anyone was going to strike a dagger in the United Kingdom’s colonial heart in the days after Brexit, it was gonna be Taika Waititi. And, having just won the BAFTA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, that’s exactly what the fella did.

Speaking on stage after the win for Jojo Rabbit, Waititi opened his acceptance speech with a sledge at the UK’s history of pinching stuff which isn’t theirs.

“This is very very cool for me,” the New Zealander said.

“Coming from the colonies, we know it’s been a hard week for you guys. It’s been very nice to take a little bit of your gold – back home, where it belongs.”

What followed was a pretty standard expression of gratitude towards his family, cast, and crew, but I respect a dude who can call bullshit on the whole colonialism thing while accepting an award for a film about Adolf Hitler.

That was not the only delightful statement from Waititi after his win, either. Speaking off-stage after accepting the award, the fella said he was so snowed under with upcoming projects that “I’ve scheduled a nervous breakdown for December.”

Take a break, champ. Maybe spend the next little while rubbing the fingerprints off that gold trophy, hey?