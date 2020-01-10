Earlier today, FX announced it had renewed Ryan Murphy‘s American Horror Story for another three (3!) seasons. This is very good news, it is – but Sarah Paulson is returning for season 10 and that’s what I care about.

Paulson appeared at the Television Critics Association winter (in the States) press tour on Thursday to chat about her upcoming series Mrs. America, co-starring Cate Blanchett, when she was asked whether or not she would be returning for season 10. Last July, it was reported Paulson would not appear in AHS: 1984. Prior to that, she had starred in all eight seasons of the spooky series.

“I can confirm that I will be in [next] season,” she told TheWrap.

Yeeeeees.

The actor isn’t exactly sure what character(s) she will play, but it will be a main one.

“I’m not coming back as a guest part, I will be a central character,” Paulson said.

Her casting in season 10 is just about all we know about it, but I’m sure Murphy will begin trickling bits and pieces on social media in the coming months. But will our beloved Sarah Paulson appear in season 11, 12, and 13? Well, “God willing.”

AHS aside, Paulson has been busy with another of Murphy’s project – Ratched. Netflix has ordered a two-season, 18 episode series, which will track the titular Nurse Ratched as she goes from average nurse to heartless tyrant. Nurse Ratched is the antagonist of Ken Kesey‘s 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, which you may know for its film adaptation of the same name.

It sounds like such a Ryan Murphy project.

This is a bit rude, but I just checked Netflix and it got rid of most of AHS. Only Freak Show, Hotel, and Roanoke are left. Not happy. But there is Murphy’s other series, The Politician. I haven’t watched it yet but it looks extremely Ryan Murphy. I know that’s not very helpful but I don’t know how else to describe it other than part Glee, part Scream Queens, part House of Cards.