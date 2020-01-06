Australian film stalwart Russell Crowe has delivered a vital speech at the 2020 Golden Globes, telling Hollywood’s most influential figures not to ignore the factors which led to unprecedented bushfires devastating the nation.

Read: climate change. Rusty wants Hollywood’s elite to focus on climate change, please and thank you.

Despite remaining in New South Wales to tend to his Nana Glen property, Crowe won a gong for best actor in a television limited series thanks to his work in The Loudest Voice.

Speaking through Jennifer Aniston, Crowe said it was essential to link the blazes to the worsening effects of climate change:

Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy, and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future. Thank you.

Russell Crowe, in absentia, with perhaps the most poignant statement you'll hear tonight pic.twitter.com/Tx0H5RruoU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2020

Crowe is not just an observer to this fire season, either. In November, Crowe said fires in northern NSW razed several buildings on his property.

Images the actor shared on social media depicted the damage, showing how lucky the 55-year-old was during the blazes.

Lost a couple of buildings , but overall very lucky so far.

Chapel roof scorched.

Deepest thanks to everyone on the ground.

Some fires still burning and we are out of water.

No livestock deaths to date.

Horses ok.

Let the chickens out and they are back, warm worms for breakfast! pic.twitter.com/kaKJ351MXC — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 12, 2019

Whether Crowe’s call to action on climate change is adopted by the Australian government is yet to be see, but look, we wouldn’t count on it.