Shantay RuPaul’s Drag Race, you stay, as production has kicked off for Season 13 of the award-winning competition series.

According to Variety, World of Wonder, the team that produces Drag Race, has approved back-to-work plans with all appropriate unions, and show producers are now following local, state and federal COVID-19 health and safety requirements.

For Season 13, all crew members will be masked up, and all of the queens will be tested for Miss ‘Rona three times per week, alongside all crew interacting with them.

Luckily for the show, the contestants are sequestered and isolated in hotels anyway, which means nothing really has to change for the fresh season. As for hair and make-up, well, the queens have that covered so it’s a double win for the show’s production.

No news yet on how the judge’s table is going to operate, but we can only assume that RuPaul has something up her sleeve.

READ MORE RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Chi Chi DeVayne Has Died Following Hospitalisation Earlier This Month

Currently in the works under the “Drag Race” name is Drag Race Canada, Drag Race U.K. and now the Netherlands branch of the show is looking to start production soon. On top of this, the series is now airing RuPaul’s Drag Race:Werq The World, which is now showing on Stan.

Premiere dates for Season 13 are yet to be announced.