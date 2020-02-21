Yep, it’s absolutely that time again, it’s ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ time which means we get to see our faves from seasons past return to the werkroom to try and nab the crown and title of Drag Hall Of Fame inductee. We’re up to the fifth edition of the high-stakes reality competition, and folks, we’ve got a date.

That’s right hunties, Mama Ru has blessed us with a premiere date, so we can all start planning out our viewing parties and what looks we’re gonna take to the runway. And by ‘runway’ I absolutely mean the hallway of your house that you’ve decorated with fairy lights for the occasion. We stan a thrifty queen.

Once again, Drag Race All Stars will be streaming on Stan the same day at the US, so you don’t have to worry about spoilers from across the pond, and it also means that we’ll be copping the All Stars season from June 6th. Mark your calendars, set an alarm on your phone, lock in the gown designers, and dig out your highest heels, do everything you need to bring your best Drag Race All Stars eleganza and heat up the start of winter.

As for the queens coming back with better beats and tighter tucks, we’re keen to see Alexis Mateo and Jujubee making their second All Stars appearance, alongside Ongina from season one, India Ferrah and Mariah Balenciaga from season three, Derrick Barry from season eight, Shea Coulée from season nine, and season ten’s Miz Cracker, Mayhem Miller, and Blair St. Claire (I do declare!)

I’m absolutely hanging out for more incredible work from Miss Jujubee. Please. I need more of all of this:

And of course this iconic moment in Drag Race herstory:

Check out the trailer below, which revisits all our past all Drag Race Stars Hall Of Famers, and get ready for the cinching of the century.