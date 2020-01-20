I know a lot of people are making a fuss about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the 2020 SAG Awards, and I absolutely get it. But guys, we need to appreciate how wholesome Parasite director Bong Joon-ho is.

If you haven’t watched Parasite, there’s genuinely no way I could spoil it for you. Words can’t do it justice, so I’m just going to hit you with the synopsis. Parasite introduces us to two families, the Park family and the Kim family. The former is a picture of wealth and the latter… is not. But be it chance or fate, the two families are brought together when Choi Woo-shik‘s (Train to Busan) character Ki-Woo scams his way into a job as an English tutor to the wealthy Park daughter, Day-hye. And so it begins.

If you’re familiar with Bong’s work, like Snowpiercer, you’ll know what to expect. If not, strap in.

As for the 2020 awards season, Parasite has already scooped up gongs at the Golden Globes (best foreign language film), the Critics’ Choice Awards (best foreign language film, best director), and it made history at today’s SAG Awards, becoming the first foreign language film to win best performance by a cast in a motion picture.

.@ParasiteMovie becomes the first foreign language film to take home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture #sagawards pic.twitter.com/QAVDbNUu0O — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

But between being a directing whiz and doing interview after interview, Bong is such a Dad with a capital D. ‘Cos even though he could probably get his hands on some official footage from the night, Bong still filmed heaps from the night on his phone – including the moment the Parasite cast got a standing ovation at the awards ceremony. My heart, it bursts.

So naturally, wholesome Bong is now a meme.

Bong Joon-ho is acting like a proud father for his babies ???? pic.twitter.com/WtiqMo8vqx — Filmsy (@filmjolie_) January 20, 2020

Favorite Asian dads in order:

1) Bong Joon-Ho

2) my dad https://t.co/XIb3S6SfSx — Audrey Cleo Yap (@audreycleo) January 20, 2020

Bong Joon-Ho recording the cast of Parasite. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LzFiGhR3Eh — Sarah Moore (@sdmoore) January 20, 2020

kris jenner you're doing amazing sweetie meme was found dead pic.twitter.com/TGXXL5863t — kay (@ptandrson) January 20, 2020

LOOK AT HIM.

Bong Joon Ho still in proud dad mode documenting his PARASITE cast backstage after their historic #SAGAwards win pic.twitter.com/ngGnZWrSic — jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 20, 2020

I love this picture so much.

Bong Joon-Ho out here with BIG Dad at the Soccer Game energy. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/wqJhHVJmj6 — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) January 20, 2020

Parasite is nominated for six Oscars at this year’s award ceremony, including best picture and director. If you’ve yet to watch the film, you can catch it at independent theatres including Palace Cinemas.

To conclude, here’s my favourite Bong quote, translated by the excellent Sharon Choi: “Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” And that, my friends, is the good shit.

READ MORE The Best Story From The 2020 SAG Awards Was Supportive Exes Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston