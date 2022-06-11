Well folks, it’s time to officially say goodbye to Ramsay Street because Neighbours has wrapped its final episode.

It’s been a solid 37 years and now the world is saying goodbye to this iconic elder millennial.

Where will we be without a man called Toadie (Ryan Moloney) on our screens every week night? It’s a cold, cruel world for sure.

READ MORE Kylie Minogue Broke Her Silence On The Infamous Kylie Jenner Trademark Battle In A Spicy Chat

The official Neighbours social media account shared a pic of the cast from the final day of shooting.

However, the pic sadly doesn’t feature Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan. The duo were confirmed to be returning for the finale episode. Maybe they just filmed their scenes earlier?

ICYMI — as in, if you weren’t born when it happened — Kylie and Jason’s characters Charlene and Scott were married in 1987. It was one of the biggest TV episodes of the decade, ultimately scoring a total of 20 million viewers between the UK and Australia, per The Guardian.

Since it was announced the show is ending, there’s been some pretty wild rumours about how the finale will shake out. One of the absolute wildest is that Ramsay Street will be blown up in an explosion.

I mean, that would be one way of ensuring there’s never a reboot.

But executive producer Jason Herbison insisted he “would never, ever blow [Ramsay Street] up” in an interview with TV Tonight.

Another big rumour comes from the iconic gossip newsletter Popbitch. It said a leaked script from the show featured Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan’s Charlene and Scott… very briefly.

Apparently, the very last scene of the show will see Charlene and Scott returning to Ramsay Street and saying “we’re home”. But that script leak could also be a decoy. Mysteries abound!

While filming of the season has now officially wrapped, viewers won’t be able to watch the Neighbours final episode until August 1. The anticipation is truly next level.

The show has received tones of tributes from former and current stars.

Alan Fletcher — AKA Karl Kennedy — shared an incredibly cute pic on Insta with his onscreen wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Fletcher (@alanfletcher)

Loads of stars who first made their names on Neighbours posted about the show on Insta, including Jason Donovan and Natalie Bassingthwaite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Donovan (@jdonofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Bassingthwaighte (@natbassingthwaighte)

In fact, an absolute slew of iconic characters have been pipped to return for the finale. Now if only they’d gotten Liam Hemsworth, Delta Goodrem or Margot Robbie back too. It’d be an absolute dream of a television episode.

If you’re mourning the end of one of Australia’s most iconic TV shows (sorry Home and Away), you can still have a little reminisce of the wildest storylines on Neighbours.

There’s no better way to prepare yourselves for what will undoubtedly be a chaos-filled final episode.

Neighbours airs from Monday to Thursday at 6.30pm on 10 Peach and 10 Play.