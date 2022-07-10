Miles Teller has responded to his own grandma’s requests for him to star as the new James Bond. As much as we’d like to not elaborate on that bizarre opening sentence — we will. Just for youse.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the American Century Championship, a golf contest (lol), Teller was asked if he’d take on the role of Bond.

“Yeah, I mean yeah, perfect,” he said.

“I think we’re actors you know, so maybe you can mix it up a little bit.”

A golf-playing James Bond? I’m not sure how I feel about that TBH. Perhaps golf uses the same muscles as martini shaking?

In case you missed it, Miles Teller’s semi-accidental James Bond campaign has been spearheaded by his grandma Leona Flowers.

In late June, she seemingly unprompted Tweeted out her desire for Teller to take on the 007 role.

“They’re looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies,” she said.

“I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they’re looking for- talent (sic), looks, strength, worldwide appeal & oh, so cool.

“He can be that guy!! Wouldn’t he be great.”

And when there were critiques that Teller shouldn’t be cast in the role because he isn’t British, she wasn’t having a bar of it.

It’s unclear whether Teller was keen on the role of Bond before his grandma stepped in, but it seems he certainly is now.

To be fair it’s incredibly hard to say no to your grandma.

Teller also recently revealed he’d chatted to Tom Cruise about a potential Top Gun 3 after the duo co-starred in Top Gun: Maverick.

At the same bloody golf tournament where he said he’d be keen on playing Bond, Teller also told Entertainment Tonight about that third Top Gun hypothetical.

“That would be great but that’s all up to TC. It’s all up to Tom,” he said.

“I’ve been having some conversations, we’ll see.”

Other than Teller’s grandma’s campaign, there are loads of rumours about the next Bond.

One of the most recent rumoured Bond boy was Harry Styles.

Funnily enough both Styles and Teller competed for — and lost out on — the role of Elvis before it went to Austin Butler.

The more you know!