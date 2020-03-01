Meghan Markle‘s agent is keen to place the Duchess of Sussex in a superhero flick as she pursues a return to acting, according to an unnamed source with links to her agent.

Citing an anonymous bigmouth close to her agent Nick Collins, the Daily Mail reports Markle, who recently relinquished her traditional royal duties along with her husband Prince Harry, is currently planning meetings in Hollywood.

“[Collins] has said she wants her return to acting to be part of an ensemble cast in something like a superhero film,” the source claimed.

The mysterious figure also alleged Markle is seeking something which “doesn’t put her front and centre.” That makes a modicum of sense, given the fact any return to the big or small screen will be met by a million gawping viewers unable to separate her on-screen character from her royal persona.

The Daily Mail also suggests Collins may be angling for a role in a Marvel film, specifically. Again, that makes some kind of logic if you buy into reports that Markle has already organised a voiceover deal with Marvel’s parent company, Disney.

Excuse us for taking this to its logical conclusion, but perhaps Markle could slide into the next Avengers film as a fully-CGI crime-fighter, or some other character from the comic book giant’s byzantine back-catalogue. You can’t be accused of cashing in on your public image if you appear on-screen as a psychic, time-travelling elf. The possibilities are endless!

“There used to be a certain stigma attached to Marvel films but now they are the biggest market in the world,” the source said.

At this point, we’d also suggest a surprise Suits revival. Why not, hey?