If there’s one teeny-tiny movie that absolutely deserves a reboot or refreshed sequel in this, the year 2020, it’s the 1989 classic of the family comedy genre, Honey I Shrunk The Kids. Reports are flying around that it’s happening, and even more impressively, Rick Moranis is coming out of his 23-year acting hiatus to reprise his role as the goofball scientist dad who’s highly likely to chuck his ant-sized kids in the trash, Wayne Szalinski.

Variety has reported that the deal has been done, and Moranis will once again don the big 80s dad-vibe glasses and get back into the DIY invention lab in the attic to once again play Wayne, though who knows what chaos he’ll cause this time.

In the first film, he shrunk his own kids and the neighbour’s kids before chucking them in the bin accidentally. In the second film, he blew up the youngest kid of the family into a giant baby which is less than ideal. And in the last film of the franchise – which was also the last live-action role Moranis took on – he accidentally shrunk himself and his on-screen wife, played by Marcia Strassman.

I mean, who can forget this piece of pure, late 80s comedy?

In the new sequel, titled ‘Shrunk’, Moranis’ son will be played by Josh Gad, who seems to carry on the same bumbling traits as his father, and shrinks his own family. I swear, can someone please just take that bloody machine and destroy it?

The upcoming Shrunk sequel will be the first time Rick Moranis has been in a live-action film since 1997’s ‘Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves’. Moranis stepped away from acting to care for his two young kids after his wife Anne passed away from cancer in 1991.

At the time, he said that he found it too difficult to juggle being a single parent with a career that demanded a lot of travel, and has stuck to being a sporadic voice actor for a few roles, including Disney’s Brother Bear franchise, and has released a couple of comedy albums.

He was also approached by Dan Ackroyd‘s team to reprise his role as Louis Tully in the reboot of ‘Ghostbusters’ but reportedly turned it down because a walk-on cameo made no sense to him.