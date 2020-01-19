Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially renounced their Royal Highness titles, a decisive step in their plan to ditch royal protocol and strike out on their own. What comes next for the couple is unclear, but Ted Sarandos, Netflix head honcho, has weighed in on their options.

Appearing at the Producer’s Guild awards overnight, Sarandos was reportedly asked whether the streaming platform – which considers royal-centric series The Crown one of its primary draws – would recruit Harry or former small-screen star Meghan for upcoming projects.

“Who wouldn’t be interested? Yes, sure,” Sarandos said, throwing the (gilded, likely ancient) door wide open to the pair.

The statement has caused no small amount of speculation, given the couple’s obvious intel on the life and times of The Crown‘s central figure, Queen Elizabeth II.

Would Prince Harry and Meghan dish palace gossip in preparation for the show’s future seasons? Look, it’s unlikely, but the duo sliding into the realm of entertainment is hardly farfetched.

Meghan has already penned a deal to provide voiceover work for Disney on an upcoming project, with proceeds from her work heading to wildlife charity Elephants Without Borders.

The Guardian also posits the couple could refashion themselves as producers, à la former Barack and Michelle Obama, whose first project for the platform will emerge this year.

Maybe a docuseries circling Harry’s involvement with the Invictus Games would work. If not, get ready for Republic Now With Haz And Mags, coming soon to a screen near you.