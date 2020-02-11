Greta Thunberg has teamed up with BBC Studios for a new documentary series encompassing her climate activism and her journey into an uncertain adulthood, promising to give viewers a peek into the intense life and times of the world’s most famous teen activist.

BBC Studios announced the series at yesterday’s network trade show, pledging to deliver the indisputable facts of climate change coupled with insights into Thunberg’s teenage years.

The series will document Thunberg’s ongoing push for the international community to stop global temperatures from rising 1.5 degrees Celcius above pre-industrial levels, preventing a potentially endless spiral of climate calamities.

“Climate change is probably the most important issue of our lives so it feels timely to make an authoritative series that explores the facts and science behind this complex subject,” BBC Studios Executive Producer Rod Liddell said in a statement.

“To be able to do this with Greta is an extraordinary privilege, getting an inside view on what it’s like being a global icon and one of the most famous faces on the planet.”

The Wrap reports the show is currently without a network. BBC Studios is the broadcaster’s commercial arm, meaning the show could wind up anywhere. Given the fact Thunberg name-dropped Sir David Attenborough in a video during the trade show, it’s possible the series could nestle alongside his Netflix doco series Our Planet.

Again, we’re just speculating here, because there’s a lot to speculate on: it is not immediately clear how many episodes are planned or what it’ll be called, let alone when the series is slated for release.

If you’re absolutely deadset on watching some Thunberg content right now, though, dive into this vlog from Australian Youtubers Riley Whitelum and Elayna Carausu, who sailed the teen across the Atlantic ocean to attend last year’s COP25 climate conference:

