The suits at HBO have tentatively given us a release date for one of the Game of Thrones prequels, otherwise known as House of the Dragon… or the one that wasn’t cancelled and wasn’t put on hold. More on that later.

House of the Dragon, based on George R.R. Martin‘s book Fire & Blood, is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and will focus on House Targaryen. Director Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed Battle of the Bastards, and screenwriter Ryan Condal are your showrunners.

Speaking to Variety at the Television Critics Association press tour, HBO boss Casey Bloys said that we can expect the series sometime in 2022.

“They are in the room breaking story right now,” he said. “My guess is we’ll see it on air in ’22.”

I mean, I definitely wasn’t expecting it anytime soon so I’m not fussed. Being so early on, there’s yet to be any casting news either.

At one point in time, House of the Dragon was one of five prequel / “successor shows” in the works at HBO. Martin prefers “successor” to “spin-off”. One such successor show, from veteran GoT writer Bryan Cogman, was axed (probably because he’s now working on Amazon’s Lord of the Rings prequel series). Then the one that starred Naomi Watts – it went to pilot – was obliterated when HBO decided not to continue with it. It just didn’t really work, according to Bloys. The rest are said to be on hold.

But, Bloys seems quite keen on House of the Dragon so fingers crossed it doesn’t eat shit.

“For me right now, I think getting House of the Dragon on the air will be the number one priority,” he told Deadline at the same event.

If you’re interested in reading the source material, you can find a slew of reviews on Fire & Blood on GoodReads right here. I had a glance and they’re so mixed. Although The Guardian described it as being “not for the average fan” so I suppose that checks out.