CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses murder and domestic violence.

In super unsettling news, a biopic about Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie is currently in the works. The news comes a day after the contents of 23-year-old Laundrie’s diary were made public in which he admits to murdering 22-year-old Petito.

The Gabby Petito Story is being made by production company Lifetime. Lifetime also produced Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland, Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le, and Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. A pretty controversial back catalogue to say the least…

The biopic is being filmed just outside Salt Lake City in the state of Utah according to TMZ.

Leaked footage from the set shows the actors playing Petito and Laundrie yelling at each other in the middle of a dense forest.

#GabbyPetito Behind the scenes!



"The Gabby Petito Story" film is part of Lifetime's "Stop Violence Against Women" campaign. pic.twitter.com/avz1Qd72Ay — 🦋🫶🏽LEG🅰️CY🦋🫶🏽 (@iamlegacy23) June 25, 2022

The scene appears to escalate when the Laundrie’s actor pushes Petito before storming off toward the trees shouting “I’m fucking done. I’m fucking done with this shit.”

The biopic is being directed by Thora Birth who also plays the role of Gabby’s mother Nichole Schmidt.

Andy Vermaut shares:'The Gabby Petito Story' actors play out scene in upcoming Lifetime film: Two actors playing Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were captured filming a scene in… https://t.co/3tZSXAzc2n Thank you. #ThankYouJournalistsForTheNewsWeGetFromYou #AndyVermautThanksYou pic.twitter.com/jzEjF87F21 — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) June 25, 2022

Gabby’s body was found in a Wyoming national park in September 2021.

In January of 2022 the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced that Brian Laundrie admitted to killing his partner Gabby Petito in his diary. The diary was discovered near Laundrie’s body in the state of Florida.

1/8

This is Brian Laundrie’s notebook confession where he admits he ended Gabby's life. pic.twitter.com/f3iyTutWpo — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 24, 2022

In March Gabby Petito’s parents officially filed a civil lawsuit against the parents of Brian Laundrie. Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt (Gabby Petito’s parents) alleged that Brian told his parents Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on August 28 that he killed Gabby, as per CNN.

Gabby was an aspiring travel vlogger and was building a successful YouTube channel.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800

Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.