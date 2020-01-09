Today, on this blessed Friday, Netflix has given us a taste of Hell. And by Hell, I mean Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 3.

But if you were expecting a trailer, prepare to be delightfully surprised because the streaming giant has done something a little different this time around – a music video trailer. Honestly, why not? I bloody hell Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) and she’s singing in this! There’s also a lot of shirtless Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) in it. Happy Friday.

I have yet to re-binge CAOS Part 2, but from memory the season ends after Nick traps Lucifer‘s spirit inside of him. And then his body is carried into hell by Lilith (Michelle Gomez). So Part 3‘s going to be about Sabrina and The Fright Club – Harvey (Ross Lynch), Rosalind (Jaz Sinclair), and Susie (Lachlan Watson) – rescuing Nick.

The trailer song itself is actually annoyingly catchy, but there are also a lot of interesting little snippets to look out for as well.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 premieres January 24 on Netflix.

Also, according to the official synopsis, “the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms – and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of ‘Queen’ to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban.”

HELLO.

“Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…”

Consider my pickle tickled, folks.

On Twitter, Netflix also shared a couple of snaps in case you were distracted by everything else going on in the three-minute video.