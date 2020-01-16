‘Cos a musical trailer just isn’t enough to herald in the new season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Netflix has unleashed the official trailer for Part 3. You guys, it looks darker than any other season, but it also looks… really fun? Really dark fun. Love that.

Alrighty-roo, here’s what you gotta know: Season 3 picks up right where season 2 dropped up – with The Fright Club figuring out a way to rescue Nick (Gavin Leatherhood) from Hell. Also, Nick has trapped the spirit of Lucifer (Luke Cook) inside of him, so that complicates things.

Per the official synopsis, “the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms – and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of ‘Queen’ to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban (Sam Corlett).

Hell yeah, you read that right – Sabrina’s going to be the new Queen of Hell.

“Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…”

Lots happening!

So in summary: Sabrina has to save Greendale, her family, her friends, her boyfriend – everything she loves. All while dealing with school, which now features some cheerleading because we’re all in a Cheer mood at the moment.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 hits Netflix January 24.

If you’ve yet to watch the musical trailer, you can suss it out below. It is… different, but ultimately fun! And, as many people have pointed out, it’s very Riverdale.

Naturally, the tune is called Straight to Hell.