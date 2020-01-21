As if there were any further arguments regarding the legitimacy of Bradley Cooper as a director, the A Star Is Born maestro will helm and star in a new project following the life and times of prodigiously talented composer Leonard Bernstein.

Deadline reports the as-yet untitled project has the backing of a couple of other decent directors, too: Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg are involved as producers, and Joker director Todd Phillips is also in the mix.

Then there’s longtime Spielberg collaborator Kristie Macosko Krieger, who is also attached in a production role. That’s without even mentioning Emma Tillinger Koskoff, who is up for two Oscars due to her behind-the-scenes involvement with Scorsese’s The Irishman and Phillips’ Joker, plus Fred Berner and Amy Durning, who Deadline states have been heavily involved with the Bernstein project for years.

It’s a big roster which speaks to the potential of the flick. Aside from penning the score for West Side Story, Bernstein was world-renowned as one of the most accomplished composers and conductors of the 20th century, whose orchestral and Broadway work remains beloved.

But Cooper’s flick will not only focus on the man’s accomplishments: the project is slated to hone in on his marriage to Chilean actress Felicia Montealegre. Perhaps it’s best to let this letter excerpt from Montealegre to Bernstein, sent in the months before their marriage in 1951, outline the dynamic of their relationship:

You are a homosexual and may never change – you don’t admit to the possibility of a double life, but if your peace of mind, your health, your whole nervous system depend on a certain sexual pattern, what can you do?

Rights to the enormously ambitious project, which has the blessing of Bernstein’s children, have been acquired by Netflix. Expect to see Cooper’s drama roll out in the not-too-distant future.