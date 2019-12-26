If you haven’t seen Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise Of Skywalker and don’t want to be spoiled about arguably the best character in the whole bloody series (Babu Frik), look away now. No seriously, this has some mild spoilers about the movie so please, click out of here, or read on but don’t you dare yell at me about spoilers.

Now, I’m not about to tell you that I’m some insane Star Wars stan who has dedicated her life to absorbing every fact about the franchise, because I’m not. I’m merely someone who has watched a bunch of ‘Star Wars’ movies in her lifetime, and has enjoyed them. Except I haven’t seen The Last Jedi but whatever I’ll get to it, don’t come for me.

The most important thing that I took away from watching Episode IX aka. The Rise Of Skywalker is that the #1 character, the best boy, the absolute lad, features in it for about five minutes maximum.

And that lad is one Babu Frik.

Yes, I’m calling it. He’s better than your Luke Skywalkers, your Han Solos, your Jar Jar Binkses, and your Boba Fetts. He’s an absolute fucken king and I wish for him to be real and also my friend.

Think about the context that we met him – much mystery and reverence shrouded him, as Rey, Poe, and Finn try to find him to decipher a Sith message stored inside C-3PO to further their quest to stop the Sith Lords before they do some heinous shit (again).

He’s a tiny little bastard gremlin droidsmith who straight up wipes 3PO’s memory to decode the message, but he also presents himself as this tiny, potentially perpetually drunk being who wouldn’t look out of place at the local pub at a single stroke past midday, searching for a cheeky shandy and a counter meal.

Bless Babu Frik for owning that perpetually tired but still enthusiastic energy. pic.twitter.com/ZekwZuhmDd — Curt O'Neill (@CurtONeill) December 20, 2019

Babu Frik might only have like two scenes (one of which is a flash of him yelling “HEY HEEEEEY”) but he sits in top tier characters alongside my only other love, Baby Yoda.

I simply have no choice but to stan and I cannot explain any further. He just rules. Especially considering he must have done a sneaky and implanted a memory into 3PO’s noggin so that he recognises the shifty little prick as one of his oldest friends.

Babu Frik is like father to me — Yani Leysen (@yarisyani) December 18, 2019

Babu Frik. My best friend he is. pic.twitter.com/RSfiEYajML — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) December 25, 2019

So when do we get a perfect comedy duo series starring Baby Yoda and Babu Frik? (I also haven’t seen The Mandalorian so I don’t know if this is even possible, timeline-wise, but who cares? That doesn’t matter!)

Oh and also, Babu Frik is voiced by Shirley Henderson, who you might know better as Moaning Myrtle from the Harry Potter series. Fucken hell YEAH Shirley, what a portfolio.