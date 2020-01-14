The minds at Amazon Prime Video have announced the main cast of its ginormous Lord of the Rings series. And so it begins, etc, etc.

The team announced the news in a Twitter thread this morning, sharing the 15 names of the main cast. They’re mostly new faces, but there are a couple you might recognise. Also, when I say “new” I mean most of these people still have their IGs on private.

Robert Aramayo

Robert Aramayo, who starred as a young Ned Stark in seasons 6 and 7 of Game of Thrones, leads the bunch. He replaces Will Poulter, who pulled out due to scheduling conflicts.

Remember him?

Nazanin Boniadi

Nazanin Boniadi (Nora from bloody How I Met Your Mother, also Homeland) says she’s “honoured and humbled to be a part of this incredible company of actors.”

The secret is out! Honoured and humbled to be a part of this incredible company of actors. Let the adventures begin! #LOTRonPrime https://t.co/rxoxt04tp3 — Nazanin Boniadi (@NazaninBoniadi) January 14, 2020

Morfydd Clark

Now this is a big one: Morfydd Clark has officially joined the cast but LOTR hasn’t confirmed her role. But, according to Variety she’s been cast as a young Galadriel – like holy shit. Cate Blanchett famously portrayed Galadriel in the films, so big shoes to fill. In saying that, Clark’s got quite the CV. She starred as Sister Clara in His Dark Materials and most recently appeared as Mina Harker in the new Dracula series on Netflix / BBC. I can absolutely see her as a young Galadriel so fingers crossed Variety’s on the money.

Her Instagram’s on private, but she has a fan account. Bless.

Ismael Cruz Córdova

Ismael Cruz Córdova has a slew of titles to his name including Miss Bala co-starring Gina Rodriguez, Mary Queen of Scots, and Sesame Street. He recently starred as Qin (the purple dickhead) from The Mandalorian.

This dude.

Sans the purple.

Markella Kavenagh

Markella Kavenagh unofficially joined the cast a little while ago. Once again, sources told Variety that she was cast as a character named Tyra, but that’s all we really know. The Aussie actor has Romper Stomper, The Cry, and Picnic At Hanging Rock on her CV.

Joseph Mawle

Now you might not recognise that name but you’ll absolutely know Joseph Mawle‘s face if you’re fan of Thrones. He played the role of one Mr Benjen Stark. He’s starred in a bunch of other titles, but Benjen’s enough of an introduction I reckon.

Mawle’s IG is on private, so here’s a picture of Benjen. He might even have the same hair in the LOTR series.

The rest of the main cast includes Daniel Weyman, Tyroe Muhafidin, Ema Horvath, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Owain Arthur, and Aussie actor Tom Budge.

These actors are either new faces or run in more independent film circles, but give it a year and we’ll know all their names off by heart.

Check out the whole announcements thread below.

A grand journey is defined by its travelers. Meet the first members of our fellowship. #LOTRonPrime. A THREAD. — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) January 14, 2020

We don’t know much, re: plot details, but we do know the series will explore new storylines set before J.R.R. Tolkien‘s The Fellowship of the Ring. That’s right, we’re headed to the Second Age.

Star Trek 4 writers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will serve as showrunners. The pair will work with a team consisting of writers Gennifer Hutchinson (Breaking Bad), Helen Shang (Hannibal), Jason Cahill (The Sopranos) Justin Doble (Stranger Things), Stephany Folson (Toy Story 4), and Bryan Cogman (Game of Thrones).

J.A. Bayona, whose directing credits include The Impossible, The Orphanage, A Monster Calls, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, will direct the first two episodes.

The team also includes the original LOTR illustrator / concept artist John Howe as well as Tolkien Scholar Tom Shippey, who may or may not have said there are supposed to be 20 episodes in season 1.

No news yet on an official release date – reports are saying 2021 – but the crew are already working on season 2.

