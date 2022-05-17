A bunch of mobile billboards have been scooting around Sydney this week challenging the validity and authenticity of Scott Morrison‘s love for the Cronulla Sharks aka the Sharkies.

Unions NSW teamed up with the biting social commentators at Brown Cardigan to parade around a moving billboard that asked several important questions about the Prime Minister. In particular his dedication to his “beloved” Sharkies (or so he wants us to believe).

The roving big screen posed some important questions about Morrison’s allegiances to the Sharkies. Like who he thinks Danny Lee is or if he could spot Andrew Fifita at Northies and — most importantly — if he’d do the bubbler. Because a real Sharkies stan would (maybe).

Brown Cardigan chucked up some footage of the big blue billboard getting around the Shire on Sunday during Cronulla’s clash with the Canberra Raiders at Shark Park. It then parked up at Engadine Macca’s for a post-match visit — as is tradition.

@browncardigan Done. Thx to @unionsnsw for letting us behind the wheel for the day 🚛🚛🚛 if ya keen for more billboards consider chucking some coin at the cause – via the Unions NSW #linkinbio 💰 #FakeSharksFan #theendisnigh ♬ original sound – Brown Cardigan

Unions NSW is currently raising some cash to have these billboards driving around on Saturday while everyone heads to the polls. They’re hoping they’ll be able to get these blinders right in Morrison’s eye line on the big day.

Considering Morrison’s handling of a Sherrin while he was in Melbourne at the weekend, who knows if he even likes a bit of leather poisoning from a Steeden. Does he even know what a forward pass is? Perhaps it’s ripe time for him to pay a visit to the sin bin and think about what he’s done.