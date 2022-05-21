Liberal MP Tim Wilson has just had his lil’ butt kicked outta parliament by teal independent candidate and former ABC journo Zoe Daniel.

Wilson has been a member of the House of Representatives representing the inner suburbs Melbourne electorate of Goldstein since 2016. Crucially, he has been a constant source of annoyance ever since.

Goldstein has been one of the most contested seats of this election. In the lead-up to the election, Wilson was tipped to be the most likely Liberal member of parliament to be bumped off by a teal independent.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in the electorate of Kooyong is also looking in danger thanks to teal indie Monique Ryan. Bye babes, we won’t miss you.

Goldstein has been a Liberal seat since 1984. Literally one of the party’s known safe seats. Quite embarrassing to lose that then, yes!

As Brent from MAFS would say: “On that note, good luck, good riddance”.

In Zoe Daniel’s victory speech, she described the win as “extraordinary”.

“Safe Liberal seat, two term incumbent,” she said. And now it’s held by an independent.

The contest in Goldstein was, in a word, dirty. Someone smeared actual human shit on Daniel’s campaign flyers.

Politics is a dirty game but this is genuinely fucking rank.

Update. It’s human excrement. Police will now be called. As I have repeatedly said, this vandalism and aggression must stop, no matter whose signs are involved. To those who did this, grow up. #auspol #GoldsteinVotes https://t.co/JUw0irKIyn — Zoe Daniel (@zdaniel) April 30, 2022

Speaking to News.com.au during the election campaign Daniel highlighted policies of “accountability and integrity”.

“It’s a safe Liberal seat and people feel taken for granted,” Daniel said.

“The Coalition hasn’t had to take community views into account, but as an independent I can directly represent the community’s priorities.”

