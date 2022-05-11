The 2022 federal election has become the first in Australia’s history where candidates have made use of TikTok to engage with voters. However, as Spiderman’s Uncle Ben said, “with great power comes great responsibility” and my god some of Australia’s politicians have fumbled that responsibility.
We’ve split the list into 3 categories: “Wholesome & informative”, “chaotic but good” and “cursed & cringe”. It’s truly a hell-scape out there. As we work through the categories, we’ll also countdown towards the most cursed account. Simples!
Strap in folks because his list truly has everything. The good, the bad and the ugly. The wholesome, the cursed and the cringe.
Wholesome & Informative
This category serves as a bit of a “how-to guide” for aspirational political TikTokers wanting to reach the widest possible demographic. These TikToks are primarily educational but balance things out with a tinge of humour.
11. Tanya Plibersek – Australian Labor Party
No spice here, only #knowledge. Plibersek is the shadow education minister in the Labor Party and has a reputation for being a cool, calm and collected operator. Her TikToks very much reflect this, showcasing her ability to chat to the camera and update Aussies on what’s going on in politics. Using social media to actually engage with voters? Shock horror.
@tanyaplibersek
Week four campaign wrap up. Early voting starts tomorrow! #ausvotes #tafe #australia #labor #votelabor
@tanyaplibersek
👋🏼 I’ve joined TikTok but have no idea what I’m doing. Follow for #auspol updates. #firstpost #firsttiktok #fyp #auspolitics #australia
10. Julian Hill – Australian Labor Party
Julian Hill is the undeniable OG of auspol TikTok with 147k followers and 2.2 mil total likes. Mamma Mia!
Hill’s style is super direct, opting for chat-to-camera updates on parliament cookery. His most-watched upload has 1.4 mil views and shows him absolutely wiping the floor with PM Scott Morrison in a speech. Over Christmas he delved into some cheeky festive comedy which was a welcome break from tradition.
@julianhillmp
Scott Morrison is a liar. 🤥 #auspol #fyp #liar
@julianhillmp
BREAKING: Scott Morrison is now trying to shut down democracy by cancelling Parliament. #auspol #fyp #foryoupage
@julianhillmp
A very special Christmas story, inspired by Scott Morrison (PART 1) #auspol #fyp #christmas
9. Adam Bandt – The Australian Greens
Here’s where the lines start blurring between informative and chaotic. Bandt often does chat-to-camera updates but doesn’t pass up the opportunity to get in on the latest filter (looking at you, Shrek).
@australiangreens
are we ready to vote him out or WHAT #fyp #auspol #auspolitics #ausbudget #votehimout #greens
@australiangreens
A very serious question. #fyp #auspol #auspolitics
@australiangreens
Big Green Energy at parliament this week #fyp #auspol #auspolitics #greens #shrekinthesky
Chaotic But Good
This category showcases the pollies using unconventional methods to reach voters. These include comedic sketches, meme-ing the fuck outta parliament and chaotic antics in their electorates. This section is where things get a little more peri-peri.
8. Jordan Steele-John – The Australian Greens
Steele-John is a senator for WA and routinely brings a smile to dials on TikTok.
Highlights from his account include his advocacy for Aussies with a disability and his cheeky antics around parliament. Examples include shredding a photo of Scott Morrison’s face and turning off Sky News in the parliamentary cafe. We love to see it.
@jordonsteelejohn
Cleaning out my home office #bleesed🙏🙏 #disabled #auspol #foryou
@jordonsteelejohn
Bye Canberra, see you next time 👋 #fyp #disabilitytiktok #auspol #foryoupage
@jordonsteelejohn
Our Greens plan to Fix the NDIS! Everyone you see in this video is either a proud disabled person and advocate or passionate Green and ally. It is an absolute pleasure and privilege to have such incredible humans delivering our plan. 💚 #disabledandproud #disabiltytiktok #auspol
7. Monique Ryan – Teal Independent
Monique Ryan is the teal independent (read our explainer on those here) facing off against treasurer Josh Frydenberg in the Victorian seat of Kooyong. Wisely, she has given over the reigns of her account to her Gen Z volunteers who have embraced every TikTok sound known to human-kind.
@youth4mon
it’s a no from us #mon4kooyong #fyp #kooyong #auspol #election #election2022
@youth4mon
Actions speak louder than words! #kooyong #mon4kooyong #fyp #foryoupage #auspol #election202 #youth4mon
@youth4mon
Can’t escape it 🙄😨 #youth4mon #election2022 #auspol #fyp #kooyong #foryoupage #mon4kooyong
6. Jaquie Lambie – Jaquie Lambie Network
The Tassie senator who’s never afraid to speak her mind has a beautifully chaotic TikTok account.
It’s truly a sight to behold. Highlights include a Kath & Kim sound, a lip-sync of her own iconic speech and an Easter surprise featuring … the Easter bunny. We have no more words, you simply must watch.
@lambienetwork
Standard office attire really #jacquilambie #jackielambie #politas #auspol #kathandkim #highmaintenance #2022election #fyp
@lambienetwork
💃😉 #jacquilambie #auspol #jackielambie #fyp #foryoupage #remix #australianpolitics #trending
@lambienetwork
This is becoming an annual thing 🙄 who’s picking him up next year? #jacquilambie #jackielambie #easterbunny #easter #tasmania
5. Bob Katter – Katter’s Australian Party
This man needs no introduction. We’m so glad he has transferred his talents (??) over to TikTok.
His account is truly a gift. Highlights include Katter singing ‘Rasputin’, rowing on a rowing machine, a borked campaign ad and a walk through parliament set to the tune of Star Wars’ ‘Imperial March’. Incredible.
@therealbobkatter
#bobkatter #bobtok #rasputin #singing #staffdinner #funwithbob #katteroke
@therealbobkatter
#hiitworkout #mareeba #bobkatter #bobtok #northqueensland #northqld #workout #rowmachine #rowingmachine #silverfox #gunshow #gunshow💪
@therealbobkatter
#KAP #BobKatter #auspol #katter #boxing #bananas #farming #fyp #foryoupage #industry #aussiethings #aussielife #aussiesdoingthings #aussietok #bobby #auspolitics #scomo #albo #queensland #qld #straya
Cringe & Cursed
We’ve made it. The top of Mount Cringe. These are the auspol TikTok accounts which were a physical effort to watch. We suffered through them so you do too. All aboard the pain train. Choo fkn choo.
4. Josh Frydenberg – The Coalition
Frydenberg answers the age-old question, “what if your alarm clock’s snooze button was a person?”.
He currently holds the seat of Kooyong which has been a safe lib seat since federation. However, due to his slackness on climate change, he’s facing a tough challenge from teal independent and #7 on this list, Monique Ryan.
Highlights of Frydenberg’s TikTok presence include a baffling interaction with AFL star Bailey Smith, dunking one of the local school teachers and a panic reel from his debate against Ryan where he lists off Kooyong businesses that he (apparently) single-handedly saved with JobKeeper.
@joshfrydenbergmp
My TikTok debut – who better to do it with than the TikTok fan favourite, Bazlenka! Believe it or not, I once had a head of hair a little like Bailey’s many years ago! #bazlenka #auspol #westernbulldogs #afl #kooyong
@joshfrydenbergmp
Terrific to join the Xavier College family at the Maytime Fair. Plenty of good stalls ahead of Mother’s Day. But a particular highlight was dunking one of the teachers.
@joshfrydenbergmp
Politics for me is is about the people. It’s about our local Kooyong community.I am from Kooyong & I am for Kooyong.Australians need the stability, strength & certainty of Government as we face many big issues – not the uncertainty, chaos & confusion of a hung Parliament.
@mimi.tuddenham
When you and @JoshFrydenbergMP make eye contact x #fyp #fypage #melbourne #australia #aussie #josh #politics #trendsetter #vic
3. Dave Sharma – The Coalition
Dave Sharma has about as much rhythm as a burnt piece of toast. Not much more needs to be said.
@davesharmamp
Trying the #Lifesavers with #Pride ’s #MardiGras #dance #routine … supporting the #LGBT community as an #ally and an average dancer. #fyp
@davesharmamp
#funky #fyp #billboard #Sydney #Bondi
2. Pauline Hanson – Pauline Hanson’s One Nation
Pauline only has 1 upload on her TikTok account but it’s enough to piss us off.
Her sheer presence on the platform is cursed and there’s no spell to undo it. We’re sorry you had to watch this but that’s what representative democracy is all about. Get it over quickly, like a band-aid. A conservative band-aid that doesn’t like immigrants.
@paulinehansononenation
The truth about @onenationoz’s How-To-Vote recommendations. #ausvotes2022 #ausvotes #paulinehanson #auspol
1. Scott Morrison – The Coalition.
Scott Morrison has run the highest taxing government of the last 30 years but more importantly, he has also run the most cursed TikTok account of the last 30 years.
Scott Morrison is the embodiment of “the ick” and his TikTok doesn’t fall far from the tree. Highlights include the only selfie video featuring a dog I’ve ever not wanted to watch, an attempt at speaking Chinese and a chat with the girls from the hairdresser where he infamously washed that person’s hair (eweweewewww).
@pm_scomo
From our family to yours, Merry Christmas!#australia #merrychristmas #mydog #christmaseve
@pm_scomo
Happy Lunar New Year! #lunarnewyear #yearofthetiger
@pm_scomo
As part of our jobs plan, more people are in training & apprentices now than since 1963. Pip, Courtnie & Bella are loving their new jobs! #apprentice
List done. Now let’s all go and fkn vote.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
Your Whirlwind Tour Of The Minor Parties Running At The Federal Election
-
NSW Police Seems To Be Blocking TikTokers Roasting Its Vids Online So Yay For Accountability
-
ELECTION RECAP: All The Cookery You Missed From The Campaign Trail On The Long Weekend
-
Yes, Scott Morrison Visited Sick Kids In Hospital Without A Mask ‘Cos Photo Ops Are More Important