Looks like Evil Emperor Peter Dutton is going to be the new leader of the Liberal Party after Scott Morrison‘s resignation following Saturday’s federal election loss. This news just fkn crushed my election high.

Liberal MP Alan Tudge said on Monday morning the former defence minister will get the promotion.

“Peter Dutton will be leader. I think he will be incredibly effective, he has immense character and experience,” he said on Sky News.

“We have deep values within the Liberal Party and I think we need to go back to those values.”

Translation: we’ve lost the moderates so you can expect us to be conservative AF from now on.

What the Libs need is a likeable leader. So, obvious choice is Peter Dutton 🤦‍♂️ — philcookcomedian (@philcookcomedi1) May 23, 2022

Neither Dutton nor any other Liberal members have confirmed the leadership change but he’s been the frontrunner since Josh Frydenberg lost his seat of Kooyong, lol.

Dutton put his hand up for the job immediately after gunning for it during past Liberal leadership spills.

He will likely face challengers including the outgoing trade and investment minister Dan Tehan and home affairs minister Karen Andrews.

But people are pretty confident Dutton’s got it in the bag.

Tudge also said on Monday he expected a number of his colleagues to contest the deputy leadership including Michaelia Cash, Jane Hume and Sussan Ley.

We’ll update you as soon as we know more.