Two Greens candidates in Brisbane have made history by winning seats. An absolutely fkn mega win for progressive politics in Aus.

Greens candidate for the seat of Griffith in Queensland Max Chandler-Mather has claimed the Greens’ first ever win in the electorate. And Elizabeth Watson-Brown just toppled Julian Simmonds‘ safe Liberal seat of Ryan.

Chandler-Mather and Watson-Brown have become just the third and second Greens MPs in federal parliament. Maybe you have to have a double barrelled surname to make it?

They’ll now sit alongside party leader Adam Bandt, who reps the seat of Melbourne. Bandt also maintained his seat in the election.

Chandler-Mather nabbed his seat from Labor’s Terri Butler. It’s been held by the Labor Party pretty consistently since 1998, so once again is a big old electoral upset.

In fact, it’s ex-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd‘s former seat.

The seat of Griffith is seen as one of the most progressive in Australia with a large youth demographic.

In contrast, the seat of Ryan has been held by the Liberals since 1972. 1972!!! Literal decades!!!

What can I say? Thank you so much to everyone who turned Ryan Green. This was the moment the @abcnews called Ryan for the @Greens, but it’s just the beginning. I’m so proud of the campaign and everything we stood for. 💚 pic.twitter.com/8z0CROCBvH — Elizabeth Watson-Brown Greens for Ryan (@EWatsonBrown) May 21, 2022

Elizabeth Watson-Brown managed to score a 9.5 per cent swing from the LNP. That’s fkn music to my ears.

