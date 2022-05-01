Labor leader Anthony Albanese has announce a plan to help first home buyers snag a house in this boomer-dominated hellscape we find ourselves in.

Under a Labor government, first home buyers could have up to 40% of a house’s total cost loaned to them by the government.

There is a housing crisis in Australia – that's why an Albanese Labor Government will cut the cost of buying a home for 10,000 Australians per year. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) April 30, 2022

Labor’s proposed “Help to Buy” plan means buyers won’t have to borrow the money from a bank which charges a metric shit tonne of interest.

“After nine long years in government, housing affordability has only got worse under the Liberal-National government,” Albanese said on Saturday as per The Age.

READ MORE Here’s How Preferences Will Work At The Next Federal Election So Ur Vote Can Have Maximum Oomf

“We have a government that is so complacent, that is ignoring the rising costs of childcare, the rising costs of food and groceries, the rising costs of living.”

The policy will be formally announced on Sunday in Perth where the opposition leader will launch Labor’s Western Australian election campaign.

To be eligible, buyers will need to have a taxable income of less than $90k for individuals and less than $120k for couples. They will also need to splash 2% of the total cost upfront.

Ready to launch Labor's campaign in Perth tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/BAbAKe9Esc — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) April 30, 2022

If you’re thinking to yourself “hey, this sounds a little familiar” — you’d be right. You smart cookie, you.

The Victorian, Tasmanian & Western Australian State Governments already have similar policies in place to ease the pressure of first home buying.

Further details here 👇 pic.twitter.com/qBmeUpMyDT — Australian Labor (@AustralianLabor) April 30, 2022

The NSW Government announced plans for a similar assistance scheme which we covered in detail here.

The main difference between the state and federal schemes is the scope and budget.

Albanese’s plan will assist 10,000 first home buyers per year. It will also loan the buyer 40% of a new house’s total cost or 30% of an existing home’s cost.

READ MORE A Few Ways To Prevent Getting Screwed Over By Australia's Unpredictable Housing Prices

For comparison, the Victorian Government’s scheme assists 3,000 buyers at any one time and loans 25% of a house’s total cost.

The move comes after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced they would be raising interest rates this coming week for the first time in a decade as per The Age.

An interest rate rise effectively means that anyone paying off a home loan will need to fork out more cashola. This is because banks usually adjust their interest rates in line with the RBA.

READ MORE The Answer To Our Lack Of Affordable Housing Is Boarding Rooms, According To This Shitty Policy

The current Liberal Government’s housing plan is known as the Home Guarantee Scheme.

It allows first home buyers to buy with a 5% deposit rather than the standard 20% with the government covering the remaining 15%.

Labor’s plan doubles (at minimum) the percentage of available government assistance from 15% to 30% for existing homes and 40% for new homes. Hoofty!

For more spicy election updates stay tuned to PEDESTRIAN.TV!