The odds were always in Adam Bandt‘s favour to keep his very safe seat of Melbourne at this year’s federal election but hey, I’m not one to poo-poo a hit of serotonin.

The ABC has called Melbourne for the Greens with 52 per cent of the primary vote, ahead of Labor who’s next with 25 per cent.

Bandt has held the seat since 2010, making it a “very safe” green seat.

He has just posted his thank you to his constituents on Twitter.

To the people of Melbourne: I am humbled by your support. Thank you once again for showing faith in me. I will never take you for granted and I will never let you down in the fight for our community and action on climate and inequality. — Adam Bandt (@AdamBandt) May 21, 2022

Bandt beat Liberal candidate James Damches and Labor candidate Keir Paterson.

Bandt has been the only Greens candidate in the House of Representatives since 2010 but this time there’s a real possibility he could be joined by another fellow Greens member.

