GRAIN OF SALT: The accuracy of political polling is in doubt and we at PEDESTRIAN.TV share those concerns, but we're still going to report on them this election campaign. While polls may not tell the whole story about how voters are feeling, the results inform politicians' actions and we feel it's important to bring you this context.

The first opinion polls of the federal election campaign have shown support for both the Labor party and its leader Anthony Albanese continued to slip from a peak earlier in 2022. So everyone please enrol and brace for a bumpy month ahead.

The first election Resolve poll which was released on Sunday showed support for Anthony Albanese had swung back to a 38 to 34 per cent. It also showed that the PM’s support rose from 34 to 35 after a chaotic first week of campaigning for both leaders.

This was a big drop from two weeks ago when Albanese held a 37 to 36 per cent lead over Morrison.

The most recent Newspoll, conducted by YouGov and commissioned by the Australian newspaper, released on April 10 before the election campaign officially began also showed Labor’s lead over the Coalition had slipped slightly again.

Labor fell to a 53 to 47 lead in the two-party preferred poll, and a 37 to 36 lead in the primary vote poll.

In the primary vote poll Labor fell from its peak of 41 which is held from January to March. The Coalition gained a point up from 35, while the other percentage points were taken out by the Greens and independents.

In the two-party preferred poll Labor’s lead of 54 to 47 split was down from 54 to 46 in the previous poll and 55 to 45 in the one before.

It’s still a lead but ooft she slimming.

Newspoll reported Morrison also edged ahead of Albanese as preferred PM, now leading 44 to 39 points.

The two were neck-and-neck earlier this year but Morrison took the lead in the March Newspoll that was released right after the federal budget.

It’s another blow to Labor since the post-budget Newspoll saw a lift for the Coalition across the board because the promise of discounted fuel and cash handouts seemed to work on some people.

So why is Labor’s popularity dropping?

Well it seems people were very hurt and offended when Albanese forgot the exact unemployment rate figure last week and the media piled on him for it, but no one minds when Morrison is openly transphobic.

It’s fucking stupid and annoying that election campaigns end up like this and Greens leader Adam Bandt absolutely went to town on a journo last week for asking him another gotcha question.

“Elections should be about a contest of ideas,” he said.

“Politics should be about reaching for the stars and offering a better society. And instead, there’s these questions that are asked ‘can you tell us this particular stat’ or ‘can you tell us that particular stat?’”

He’s right, and it sucks that Albanese has been scrutinised more for this tiny gaffe than his ideas and policies.

Albanese didn’t get the reception he was hoping for when he took to the stage at Bluesfest in Byron at the weekend to say a Welcome to Country and introduce Jimmy Barnes either.

Anthony Albanese got a friendly reception from the crowd when he first arrived at Bluesfest, not so friendly when he went on stage (until Jimmy Barnes appeared. I’ll tweet that video next!) #auspol @9NewsAUS #AusVotes2022 pic.twitter.com/9G7M7SwaVo — Fiona Willan (@Fi_Willan) April 17, 2022

But remember poll results all vary and must be taken with a chunky grain of sea salt.

We’re still waiting for the first Australian Financial Review Ipsos poll since the election was called, but the latest showed Labor ahead immediately after both handed down their proposed 2022 budgets.

It showed only 31 per cent Coalition primary vote, with Labor on 35, and the Greens with 10 per cent — quite different to Newspoll.

Its two-party preferred results gave Labor a 48 to 37 point lead on the Coalition.

The AFR poll also found 29 per cent of respondents thought they would be better off under the government’s budget, 23 per cent said they’d be worse off and 39 said it would make no difference to their lives.

Newspoll two-party preferred

Newspoll has shown Labor’s lead peaked in January and steadily dropped since.

Better PM