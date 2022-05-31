Well, here it is folks. PM Anthony Albanese has announced the new Labor Government, including the Cabinet and Outer Ministry. Basically it’s the student leadership team of Australian politics.

One of the biggest changes in this Labor Government will be the number of women in power.

“This is the largest number of women who have ever served in an Australian Cabinet,” Albanese told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday. There are 10 women in Cabinet — nice.

In total there are 22 Ministers in the Labor Cabinet. You can have a suss below:

Richard Marles is Deputy PM & Minister for Defence

is Deputy PM & Minister for Defence Penny Wong is Senate Leader & Minister for Foreign Affairs

is Senate Leader & Minister for Foreign Affairs Don Farrell is Deputy Senate Leader and Minister for Trade & Tourism, Special Minister of State

is Deputy Senate Leader and Minister for Trade & Tourism, Special Minister of State Dr Jim Chalmers is Treasurer

is Treasurer Senator Katy Gallagher is Minister for Finance, Minister for Public Service and the Minister for Women

is Minister for Finance, Minister for Public Service and the Minister for Women Tony Burke is Leader of House and Minister for Employment, Workplace Relations and Minister for Arts

is Leader of House and Minister for Employment, Workplace Relations and Minister for Arts Mark Butler is Deputy Leader of the House and Minister for Health and Aged Care

is Deputy Leader of the House and Minister for Health and Aged Care Chris Bowen is Minister for Climate Change and Energy

is Minister for Climate Change and Energy Tanya Plibersek is Minister for Environment and Water

is Minister for Environment and Water Catherine King is Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Minister for Local Government

is Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Minister for Local Government Linda Burney is Minister for Indigenous Australians

is Minister for Indigenous Australians Amanda Rishworth is Minister for Social Services

is Minister for Social Services Bill Shorten is Minister for NDIS and Minister for Government Services

is Minister for NDIS and Minister for Government Services Mark Dreyfus is Attorney General and Cabinet Secretary

is Attorney General and Cabinet Secretary Brendan O’Connor is Minister for Skills and Training

is Minister for Skills and Training Jason Clare is Minister for Education

is Minister for Education Julie Collins is Minister for Housing, Minister for Homelessness, Minister for Small Business

is Minister for Housing, Minister for Homelessness, Minister for Small Business Michelle Rowland is Minister for Communications

is Minister for Communications Madeline King is Minister for Resources and Northern Australia

is Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Murray Watt is Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and Minister for Emergency Management

is Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and Minister for Emergency Management Ed Husick is Minister for Industry and Science

is Minister for Industry and Science Clare O’Neil is Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Cybersecurity

Phew, a big old list there. But wait — there’s more!

Albanese also detailed the Outer Ministry which includes seven portfolios.

Matt Keogh is Minister for Veterans Affairs and Minister for Defence Personnel

Pat Conroy is Minister for Defence Industry and Minister for International Development and the Pacific

Stephen Jones is Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Financial Services

Andrew Giles is Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs

Anne Aly is Minister for Early Childhood Education and Minister for Youth

Anika Wells is Minister for Aged Care and Minister for Sport

Kristy McBain is Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories

According to Albanese, the incoming Government is the “most experienced” in Labor’s history and the team is “overflowing with talent”.

“This is a Government that has hit the ground running,” he said.

“This is a Government that is determined to not waste a single day in office, to give Australia a Government that is worthy of the courage, resilience, determination and compassion of the Australian people themselves.”

READ MORE The Dark Lord Hath Officially Risen To Lead The Libs

ICYMI, Labor has officially formed a majority government. They’ve also now claimed a 77th seat: Gilmore in NSW, which was retained by Fiona Phillips.

Anthony Albanese said he’ll be holding the first full ministry meeting on Wednesday afternoon. Spicy!