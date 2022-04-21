Labor leader Anthony Albanese has confirmed that he’s contracted COVID-19 and is now in isolation.

Albanese shared the info on his official social media accounts. He said he tested positive after taking a routine PCR test before traveling to Western Australia.

According to Anthony Albanese, he’s been “testing regularly” throughout the election campaign.

He confirmed he’d be isolating at home in Sydney for the next seven days.

“While at home I will continue my responsibilities as alternative Prime Minister and will be fighting for a better future for all Australians,” he said in a post.

“I am grateful to know that I will have access to the world’s best health care if I need it, because of Medicare.”

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Labor’s leadership team will meet on Thursday night and put in a contingency plan on Friday.

Anthony Albanese’s COVID-19 test result comes just a day after he faced PM Scott Morrison in the first leadership debate of the election. Scott Morrison’s also had COVID before – he contracted it back in early March.

It’s also right before NSW, Victoria and the ACT prepare to change their COVID-19 restrictions.

Residents of those states won’t have to isolate if they’re close contacts of a COVID positive person from Friday April 22nd onwards.

Albanese confirmed that he was “feeling fine so far” and thanked everyone for their well wishes.