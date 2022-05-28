A load of anonymous senior Liberal Party officials have gone absolutely fkn in on ex-PM and ex-Party Leader Scott Morrison. They particularly slammed his willingness to defend transphobia and that last-minute superannuation policy. Yep, that one.

These officials spoke to The Saturday Paper, which says it interviewed more than a dozen sitting or ex-Liberal MPs, advisers and officials.

One MP blasted the fact transphobia became such a big part of the campaign.

“We spent a full fucking week being transphobes in Parliament and then we spent weeks during the campaign doing the exact same thing, and it was fucking insane,” they said.

“The transphobe thing was an absolute disaster.”

The MP also highlighted the lack of economic policy.

“I think the strategy, such as it was, was to repeat the 2019 election campaign, but that was never going to be adequate for a few reasons”.

In a particularly spicy quote, one MP told The Saturday Paper Scott Morrison was a “fuckwit”. The girls are absolutely fighting.

“He fucked us and his fingerprints are absolutely fuckin’ everywhere on that. The bloke thinks he is a master strategist. He is a fuckwit,” they said.

The Saturday Paper’s sources pointed to the decision to install Katherine Deves as the candidate for Warringah despite her rampant transphobia.

One source said moderate Liberal MPs were “totally kneecapped” by the decision to install Deves.

“[They were] barely able to do any media at all because that’s all they were going to be asked about.”

It’s definitely not good times in the Liberal camp as it tries recover from that whopping election defeat.

Whatever happens, the election wasn’t the last we’ll see of Scott Morrison. He spoke to 2GB radio’s Ben Fordham last Thursday, where he said he has “no plans to go anywhere”.

“I am going back to the Shire and reestablishing our life there,” he said. That’s the Shire as in the Sutherland Shire, not the one where hobbits come from in Lord of the Rings.

He also said he was disappointed by the election result, particularly for those Liberal MPs who lost their seats.

“But I know the new leadership of the party will get around that and the party will come together”.

So far Scott Morrison has yet to respond publicly to the comments calling him a “fuckwit”. Probs not the ideal thing to wake up to on a Saturday morning but hey, that’s politics baby.