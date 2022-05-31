The Australian Electoral Commission — or more specifically whoever runs the AEC’s Twitter account — has revealed some people tried to get penises drawn on their election ballot via phone votes. A dick move, if you will.

A load of people were able to vote in the Federal Election via phone call. In fact, the AEC had to make a last minute expansion to phone-voting eligibility because of the super high rates of COVID-19.

But it turns out that people genuinely tried to do what’s known as an “informal vote” over the phone. Babe, if you’re putting in the effort to phone up and vote, why not just do it properly?

Informal votes are ballots which are incomplete, incorrect, or where the voter can be identified. For example, if instead of numbering candidates you drew a big old dick and balls on your vote, you’d be cocking up your ballot (pun intended) and casting an informal vote.

Polling analyst Kevin Bonham tweeted about how people could still do informal votes over the phone. He said they could happen because you’re speaking to a real (but anonymous) person.

A lot of people asking me about informal votes in COVID phone voting. The phone voting is live operator (anonymised) so voters can deliberately vote informal. — Kevin Bonham (@kevinbonham) May 31, 2022

The Australian Electoral Commission then weighed in on the dick and balls of it all in a reply.

People legitimately asked to do this… — AEC ✏️ (@AusElectoralCom) May 31, 2022

There you have it — people legit phoned up and asked to draw penises on their ballots. The sympathy I feel for those poor AEC phone operators knows no limits.

You also have to wonder exactly how specific people were being with their requests — are we talking girths and lengths?

The AEC did go into a little more detail about the artistic license people take with their ballot papers.

“You should produce ballots with pre-printed dick-and-balls with a box that can be marked by the voter to indicate their preference,” one person suggested.

“Surely this would trivialise the (sometimes very elaborate) work voters put into drawing pictures on their ballot papers,” the AEC replied.

Surely this would trivialise the (sometimes very elaborate) work voters put into drawing pictures on their ballot papers. — AEC ✏️ (@AusElectoralCom) May 31, 2022

The AEC also seemed to suggest voters who really wanted to draw some dicks and balls should undertake it as a quarantine hobby.

As formality and drawing a little picture are usually unrelated, this is entirely possible. Our advice for voters at the time was that the drawing might be a fun craft activity to undertake while in isolation. — AEC ✏️ (@AusElectoralCom) May 31, 2022

I mean, the AEC is right. Drawing while you’re in COVID-19 iso is a great hobby.

There’s nothing like drawing a calming, repetitive pattern to take your mind off being sick, even if that repetitive pattern is dicks and balls. Just don’t do it on your ballot papers please!