List of people we have no choice but to stan: Lizzo. Harry Styles. Sharon Strzelecki. Zoë Foster Blake.
I could write at length about any one of these glorious humans, but for now, let’s roll with the latter ‘cos she’s just appeared on Nova’s podcast How To… Life and there’s some v. interesting tidbits in there.
A good chunk of the chat is dedicated to the heavy topic of cheating. Zoe says that she and her hubby Hamish Blake have “very open discussions about it.”
“We are rock solid and we don’t have the threat of infidelity and I really believe that,” she said. “But it’s always an interesting conversation. I have the capacity to write about things like this because my life is very blessed and happy and I’m not actually living it.”
If you live here in Australia, imagine, for a second, that you lived in another country. And someone said to you, ‘Hey, you’ve got a whole year to see as much of that wide, wild, wondrous Australia as you can. Go!’ I reckon you’d be excited. You’d start Googling things like ‘best beaches NSW’ and ‘can you camp at Uluru’ and, ‘do kangaroos bite.’ As part of my new role alongside @hamishblakeshotz as Tourism Australia ambassadors, for the next 12 months we will be lovingly pushing you to get out there and explore and experience Australia, for Australia. To book that trip to the Top End you’d banked for “later". To take that road trip up the coast with your mates. To find that lagoon you see on Instagram all the time. (It’s called Bitter Springs. See you there.) As the borders begin to open up, and the summer holidays beckon, we can start planning where we’d like to go. Me? I wanna show my kids The Daintree, The Kimberley, and Ningaloo reef. (Though as a Victorian in lockdown, honestly I’d settle for Doncaster at this stage… 🙃) I wanna drive the kids along endless stretches of dusty road, and force them to pose in front of enormous and unnerving animals and fruits, and learn to dive in a motel pool in Mackay. I wanna see all the things I’d put on my yeah-yeah-it’s-not-goin-anywhere, list. And when it’s safe, I will. For Australia. For the small towns, and the big bananas, and the many businesses, travel agents, hotels and tour operators who need our support after a real turd of a year. I can’t wait. #holidayherethisyear #seeAustralia #friendsofAustralia
Zoë Foster Blake then recounted being cheated on back in her 20s and explained how it warped her view of other women at the time.
“I had a relationship in my 20s where it turned me against women and it’s such a strange and emotional juvenile way to go against your competitor rather that the person who betrayed you and made that decision,” she said.
“And this bullshit idea that women are inherently competitive with each other and we’re all scratching and fighting over the one man is ridiculous. I had to learn to love the sisterhood again.”
I of course salute my sweet birthday boy, but I also wanna salute his dad @hamishblakeshotz, who stayed up til 2am (watch his stories for the journey) and using only hubris, cake, sticky-tape, rice bubbles, marshmallows, tons of icing, optimism, audacity, whisky, and a phenomenal Lego dinosaur frame from Brickman (@mcnaught.ryan), created a cake-ish Velociraptor that roared, snapped its jaws and whipped its tail, as per Sonny’s offhand, half-thought out brief. It was brilliant. So impressive. I would have quit at ‘dinosaur.’ I especially loved all the other parents thanking him for ruining their kids’ expectations forever. That said, I think we can all agree he has reached Peak Cake™️, and next year it’s an ice cream cake from Maccas.
That being said, she doesn’t think cheating should be the end of a relationship and she even praised Beyoncé and Jay-Z for pressing on with their marriage after dealing with infidelity.
“I love the idea that you can choose to see infidelity as not the end,” she said. “Well if you both cheat does that clean the slate? No one is on a higher horse.
Head here to listen to the full chat and be enlightened by the wisdom of queen Zoë Foster Blake.