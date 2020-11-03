List of people we have no choice but to stan: Lizzo. Harry Styles. Sharon Strzelecki. Zoë Foster Blake.

I could write at length about any one of these glorious humans, but for now, let’s roll with the latter ‘cos she’s just appeared on Nova’s podcast How To… Life and there’s some v. interesting tidbits in there.

A good chunk of the chat is dedicated to the heavy topic of cheating. Zoe says that she and her hubby Hamish Blake have “very open discussions about it.”

“We are rock solid and we don’t have the threat of infidelity and I really believe that,” she said. “But it’s always an interesting conversation. I have the capacity to write about things like this because my life is very blessed and happy and I’m not actually living it.”

Zoë Foster Blake then recounted being cheated on back in her 20s and explained how it warped her view of other women at the time.

“I had a relationship in my 20s where it turned me against women and it’s such a strange and emotional juvenile way to go against your competitor rather that the person who betrayed you and made that decision,” she said.

“And this bullshit idea that women are inherently competitive with each other and we’re all scratching and fighting over the one man is ridiculous. I had to learn to love the sisterhood again.”

That being said, she doesn’t think cheating should be the end of a relationship and she even praised Beyoncé and Jay-Z for pressing on with their marriage after dealing with infidelity.

“I love the idea that you can choose to see infidelity as not the end,” she said. “Well if you both cheat does that clean the slate? No one is on a higher horse.

