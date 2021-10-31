On Friday, it was reported that ex-One Direction star Zayn Malik had “struck” his partner Gigi Hadid‘s mother, Yolanda Hadid, during an argument. Zayn was subsequently charged with four offences following the incident.

Zayn’s label apparently dubbed him “impossible to control”, but nosy parkers (including ourselves) can’t help but wonder what prompted the argument between Zayn and his would-be mother in law. Well, according to UK goss rag The Sun, it was all about a pic of baby Khai.

Back in January, proud grandmother Yolanda posted a pic of her cuddling Khai, whose face was turned away from the camera.

But according to The Sun, Khai’s face was visible in a mirror — Yolanda took it down, cropped, and reposted the pic but a source told the tabloid: “Yolanda deleted it immediately but things were tense”.

“Zayn went crazy – he’s so protective of his daughter’s privacy, he was so mad,” the source added. It seems strange that this photograph would still be a source of tension nine months on, but also, families are notoriously fucked, so it also could be legit.

It kind of checks out when you look at Zayn’s statement, too. He said:

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.”

Zayn also added: “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Zayn and Gigi have dated on and off for five years, but it seems like it’s definitely off after this most recent incident.