This article makes reference to alleged verbal and physical abuse towards women.

Zayn Malik has reportedly been dropped by his music label RCA amid an alleged confrontation between him and the grandmother of his child, Yolanda Hadid.

A source from the music industry told The Sun last night that the music label had dropped the 28-year-old former One Direction singer for being “impossible to control”. It comes after court documents overnight revealed that he had been charged with four counts of harassment from an alleged physical altercation with his now ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s mother last month.

“A lot of people have tried desperately to get Zayn’s life and career back on track, but nothing has worked,” they said.

“So many people who have worked with him have just given up.

“He’s almost impossible to control or guide. A while ago his label quietly decided it was the end of the line for their relationship, and now this.”

The singer has not responded to these allegations but pleaded contest against all but one of the charges against him, according to court documents via TMZ.

Yolanda Hadid accused Zayn Malik of physically assaulting her in the middle of an argument in his and Gigi’s Pennsylvania home on September 29th.

The Real Housewives star alleges he called her “fucking Dutch slut” before he told her to “stay away from [my] fucking daughter”. Then, per the legal documents, he “shoved her into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain.”

Gigi was reportedly in Paris at the time but could hear the alleged altercation on the phone. At one point, Zayn reportedly screamed at her to “strap on some fucking balls and defend your partner against your fucking mother in my house”.

Malik has acknowledged that an “argument” occurred but denies any physical contact with Yolanda. In a statement shared with TMZ, he said: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

A representative for Gigi Hadid told E! News that she is focusing on her 13-month-old daughter, Khai, and is “asking for privacy during this time”. According to multiple sources via Deuxmoi and PEOPLE, she and Malik have reportedly split up since the alleged incident.

