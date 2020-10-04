As a nation of thirsty High School Musical apologists continues to hang on the every move of Zac Efron, there are reports that the star has ditched his Byron Bay digs for a new property in a fancy cliff-side suburb of Sydney.

Earlier this week, ex-Bachelor contestant Laura Byrne revealed that she had spotted the actor in a cafe in Bondi, and that he was trying to downplay his presence, turning his back to face the window when he was recognised.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, there was another confirmed Zac Erfon sighting on Friday, when fans saw him eating at the waterfront restaurant Catalina in Rose Bay, with Aussie girlfriend Vanessa Valladares by his side.

A fellow patron said there was “no security” present with the couple, adding that Efron ate “oysters, prawn ravioli, toothfish and chocolate mousse,” and could be seen drinking a potent combination of “espresso martinis and St Hugo Chardonnay.”

While there has been some speculation that the couple are living in Bondi, the Herald’s sources seem to think that they are shacked up in “a clifftop mansion in Dover Heights”, which offers a little more privacy than the bustling beachside suburb.

The actor was first linked to Valladares in July, when she was a waitress in the popular Byron Bay General Store cafe.

There are reports that he is due to fly back to the US soon to begin production on a new Disney+ film. That said, he also extended his Aussie visa recently, allowing him to potentially stay for another three to twelve months, so really, anything could happen.