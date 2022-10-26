Zac Efron has majorly buffed up for his new movie role and it has fans concerned.

In set pics shared by Daily Mail, the former teen star legit looks unrecognisable.

The actor is playing wrestler Kevin Von Erich in the upcoming biopic, The Iron Claw.

Brace yourselves for the pics.

Here’s why these pics are rather alarming.

The last time we saw Zac Efron majorly buff up was for Baywatch.

Since appearing in the iconic flick, the actor has been open about how his regime for the role took its toll on his physical and mental health.

Speaking to Men’s Health, Efron admitted to taking a diuretic called Lasix to help him alter his look and said it really messed with him. Hence why this is so alarming.

“I started to develop insomnia and I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time. Something about that experience burned me out,” he said.

“I had a really hard time recentering. Ultimately they chalked it up to taking way too many diuretics for way too long, and it messed something up.”

In a separate interview, he told the mag: “When I shot Baywatch, I didn’t have a carb for, like, six months.

“I almost lost my mind. You need this. I still can’t get over how this diet of carbs and low protein is the exact opposite of any trainer has ever taught me.”

According to Healthline, Zac Efron was guided by a personal trainer while preparing for the role.

“Efron’s Baywatch movie training program involved an ever-changing approach, involving full-body workouts, two-day splits, three-day splits, power training, strength training, stability and balance training, lifeguard training, hiking, biking, obstacle course training, and more,” his trainer Patrick Murphy said.

“Simply put, he ended up shredded.”

Fans have taken to Twitter to voice their concern.

they got zac efron on that hulk hogan prayers and vitamins diet that’s crazy — ًconner🎃 (@godownaslovers) October 26, 2022

That's Zac Efron? Woah! He's unrecognizeable! https://t.co/dpHwwqAYEM — The Genius Francis Rastede (@TheFigureheadFR) October 26, 2022

For the men who need to hear this: you don’t have to look like this to appeal to women. And why does he look like Zac Efron’s dad? — Hilaria Alexander ☮️ (@hilarialexander) October 26, 2022

I hate to think that he’s put his body through the ringer again for a film role.

Given the level of CGI and lifelike prosthetics and body suits available to us, couldn’t they have let him stay his fabulous self and just edit his body in post?

This shit is dangerous, man.