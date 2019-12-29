Zac Efron has been spotted alive and hopefully well in LA, just days after contracting a life-threatening infection while filming in Papua New Guinea.
The star – who was filming his now very on-the-nose reality show Killing Zac Efron – was airlifted to a Brisbane hospital in mid-December after suffering a “form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection”.
He remained there for several days undergoing treatment, but was thankfully allowed to return home to California on Christmas Eve.
Perhaps he decided to receive a few extra nutrients following his bout of ill-health: Efron was spotted in the pop-up shop for a transportable food-blender, which is just about the most LA thing I could dream up.
Dressed in a beanie and glasses, Efron paid a visit to the Vejo pop-up shop, posing for photos with the staff.
“Thank you Z for showing up at our friends and family shopping,” Vejo founder Christoph Bertsch posted on Instagram.
According to Instagram, these pics were posted a week ago, which doesn’t quite work out in the timeline of Efron returning to LA “on Christmas Eve”, but hey, who am I to question the power of celebrity. Perhaps they can bend time.Image: Instagram