Zac Efron has been spotted alive and hopefully well in LA, just days after contracting a life-threatening infection while filming in Papua New Guinea.

The star – who was filming his now very on-the-nose reality show Killing Zac Efron – was airlifted to a Brisbane hospital in mid-December after suffering a “form of ­typhoid or similar bacterial infection”.

He remained there for several days undergoing treatment, but was thankfully allowed to return home to California on Christmas Eve.

Perhaps he decided to receive a few extra nutrients following his bout of ill-health: Efron was spotted in the pop-up shop for a transportable food-blender, which is just about the most LA thing I could dream up.

Dressed in a beanie and glasses, Efron paid a visit to the Vejo pop-up shop, posing for photos with the staff.

“Thank you Z for showing up at our friends and family shopping,” Vejo founder Christoph Bertsch posted on Instagram.

According to Instagram, these pics were posted a week ago, which doesn’t quite work out in the timeline of Efron returning to LA “on Christmas Eve”, but hey, who am I to question the power of celebrity. Perhaps they can bend time.