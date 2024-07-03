Look, I think we can all agree that Zac Efron‘s face has undergone a transformation. While Efron has stated that the changes in his jaw were the result of an accident, it remains the topic of a heap of discussion — so much so, that it was referenced in the script for his latest Netflix film A Family Affair.

In A Family Affair, the Iron Claw actor stars alongside Aussie darling Nicole Kidman playing a famous male actor named Chris Cole. Kidman plays a writer named Brooke who is the mother of his assistant Zara (Joey King). Eventually, Chris and Brooke strike up a romance.

In one scene of dialogue between the blossoming lovers, they discuss a surgery on Efron’s jaw — which sounds awfully similar to the story that Efron recounted about his accident.

“I did have surgery though,” Efron tells Kidman in the film.

“Just right here,” he says, pointing to a scar on his jaw.

“I fell on set. Some broken glass.”

You can watch the scene below.

Zac Efron’s jaw has been a bit of a hot topic for a few years now, with fans speculating that he may have dabbled in cosmetic procedures like filler or facial masculinisation surgery. However, in 2022, Efron explained to Men’s Health Magazine that he copped a pretty severe injury when he was running through his house in socks and slipped, hitting his face on a granite fountain.

He told the mag that he must have lost consciousness and woke up with his chin bone hanging off his face. But that wasn’t all, in the accident he tore his ACL, dislocated his shoulder and broke his wrist.

He later commented to Entertainment Tonight that he almost died from the incident.

“It was funny. It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good,” he said.

Ouchie mama!

Zac Efron in 2017. (Image: Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Zac Efron in 2024. (Image: by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Although he went through physical therapy to rehabilitate his injuries, not a whole lot could be done for the masseter muscles in his face which he says overcompensated for the other muscles that were out of action during healing.

“The masseters just grew,” he told Men’s Health Magazine.

“They just got really, really big.”

As a gal who has been known to get Botox to stop the growth of her huge, jaw-clenching masseters, I resonate with this. Those things just fkn grow.

And I think we can all agree, that regardless of his jaw, Efron is still an eternal hottie.

You can watch A Family Affair on Netflix.