zac efron swimming accident ibiza

Rachel Choy

We finally know what went down with Zac Efron and his shock injury in Ibiza that had him carted off to the hospital. 

While reports were initially very ~mysterious~ with not much info floating around, some insiders have spilled all the details to TMZ

It looks like the High School Musical star jumped into the pool at a luxurious villa on the Spanish Island and accidentally crashed into the bottom of the pool, with his chest striking the floor. This led to water being ingested into his lungs, and he “showed signs of distress” at the time. 

Zac Efron in the ocean

Zac Efron had a nasty accident while holidaying in Ibiza. (Image: Instagram @zacefron)

“[Zac Efron was] momentarily dazed” before being taken to the hospital “as a precautionary measure”, with security officials assisting him. 

The publication’s source claims Efron “ingested a large amount of water into his lungs” and was whisked off to get a chest x-ray to make sure he was in tip-top shape. 

He was actually given the all-clear for release relatively quickly, but had to stay at the medical facility after a group of paparazzi caught wind of the sitch. Sadly, the group of photographers waited outside to get a glimpse of the star.

This probably makes me a bad person, but my first thought when I heard Efron had been involved in another *accident* (like when he ‘fell’ on set and smashed his jaw) was that it could possibly be a cover-up for more plastic surgery. Was he getting more work done on his face?! 

Zac Efron working out after his swimming accident in Ibiza
Zac Efron in Ibiza

He’s on the mend! (Image: Instagram @zacefron, @calebdavidge)

Well, folks, it appears he didn’t undergo any type of surgery at all. He shared a snap of himself working out the next day, so he’s not holed up recovering from anything cosmetic. 

Sources told TMZ he was able to go out and have dinner in Ibiza and has since flown back to the USA, and he’s “home and healthy”.

Of course, X (formerly Twitter) had a field day.

Thank god he’s still here with us to make art like A Family Affair.

Feature Image: Getty, Instagram @zacefron

