In case ya needed another reason to hate your boss, here it is: Vanessa Valladares, the Byron Bay waitress who’s now supposedly dating Zac Efron, was set up with the star through her manager at the cafe, according to Who Magazine.

Vanessa was working at the Byron Bay General Store café and the Light Years restaurant when she met the Hollywood star back in July and her boss seemingly played matchmaker.

“They were introduced by her boss,” a source told the local mag, adding that she’s a “lucky girl,” and that she fucken’ is.

Although so is he, TBH. She’s a stunner:

Meanwhile another source told PEOPLE that the pair “started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together.”

“You can tell that they are having fun,” they added. “She spends a lot of time at his house.”

Last month Zaccy boy cancelled his flight back to the US, after extending his tourist visa from three to 12 months, allegedly to stay with his brand new girl at Belongil Beach.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to make a report to HR about my boss’ failure to set me up with A-list celebrity suitors. I thought we were ALL in this together!?