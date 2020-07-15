Zac Efron has opened up about his lifestyle in Hollywood during an episode of his new travel series Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

Down to Earth follows the High School Musical alum and wellness guru Darin Olien as they search for healthy and greener ways to live. The series, which premiered on Netflix US last week, also gives an insight into the actor’s life and values.

In episode 4, Efron and Olien visit Sardinia. The Italian island is one of five regions across the globe, known as “Blue Zones”, where people often reach age 90 or older.

“I’ve learned so much here, including that the secret to a long, healthy life is not just one thing, it’s many,” Efron shared. “One major takeaway from this experience is that the locals maintain a low stress, yet active lifestyle well into old age.”

The whole experience made Efron question his own lifestyle, particularly elements that he believes needs to change.

“I’m definitely looking at my life a whole new way,” he continued. “I gotta get out of Hollywood, I’m done. It’s not a place conducive to living a long, happy, mentally-sound life.”

Efron said he loves California, but thinks the dense population of people combined with city life is “clearly not leading to many centenarians.”

He added that he isn’t planning on leaving the industry or the country for good, he just wants to make a genuine change for himself. Fair enough.

“The nature of being an actor or being in the public eye, sort of leads to isolation at times,” he said. “I currently have a roommate but sometimes it’s hard to go out.”

Side note: Efron is currently chilling in Byron Bay somewhere, dodging paparazzi. So this checks out.

But after filming kicked off on Down to Earth, Efron noticed a positive change in himself. “The sense of camaraderie we’ve had since we’ve been on this journey… we’ve become friends as a crew, and I can feel myself becoming healthier and being happier every day.”

He concluded that when he doesn’t feel that sense of community, life starts to feel slow again and not quite as happy.

Netflix hasn’t announced an Australian release date just yet, but we’ll keep you updated. Surely it’ll drop soon.