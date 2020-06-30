Thanks for signing up!

This morning, word got out that Zac Efron is looking to buy that Byron Bay property he’s been rumoured to have been staying in during COVID-19.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, the actor has become so attached to the seaside property, that he’s made an inquiry about buying it.

Because privacy is dead, I thought I’d have a lil stalk of the place so we can see what our future BF’s soon-to-be home looks like:

The beachfront property is located in the coastal suburb Broken Head – a very close town to Byron Bay.

The lavish property has private beach access, a 12-metre magnesium pool and spa as well as boardwalks with tropical gardens.

The luxurious home also has five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and huge bi-fold doors that open the kitchen and lounge pavilions on to decks.

ooooh

pool!!!

more pool!!!

one of five bedrooms

lush backyard to frolic in

those cow skin rugs better be faux, Zac is v. green

