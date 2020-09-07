Do we love to see more tea about Zac Efron and his new Aussie-based romance? Um, we sure as shit fucken’ well do.

ICYMI: The High School Musical actor was photographed on Saturday enjoying brunch with his rumoured new girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares, at a beachside cafe in Lennox Head, Australia.

An inside source has flapped their gums to PEOPLE, revealing that Valladares met Efron in June in Australia when she worked at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe.

“Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together,” the source says. “You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at his house.”

A few weeks ago they returned from their romantic ski vacay in Thredbo, happy as ever, which is a real bummer for anyone hoping to shoot their shot with the actor.

Last month Zaccy boy cancelled his flight back to the US, after extending his tourist visa from three to 12 months, allegedly to stay with his brand new girl at Belongil Beach.

Want more deets on the happy couple? Well, here’s our thorough investigation, ‘cos we’re all in this together.